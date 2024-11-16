Packers visit Bears, rivalry resumes Sunday on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers look to continue their recent dominance over the rival Chicago Bears, heading south for a noon kickoff Sunday, Nov. 17 – only on FOX6. After the game, stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News.

Coming out of a bye week, the Packers (6-3) find themselves in third place in the NFC North. They lost their last game against the Detroit Lions after having won four straight. The Bears (4-5) are in last place and have lost three straight games; their last win was more than a month ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Green Bay has won 10 straight games against Chicago, tying the longest winning streak for either team in the history of the series. The 10-game streak is also the longest for any team against the Bears, and the longest current streak of any NFL team over another.

Including playoff games, the Packers are 107-95-6 against the Bears all time. The Packers won the last meeting 17-9 at Lambeau Field in January.

Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis played five seasons with the Packers before heading to Chicago. Safety Jonathan Owens played for the Packers last season.

Two former Wisconsin Badgers, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn, now play for Chicago.