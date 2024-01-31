Golden Eagles lose to Bluejays, marking their 7th straight win

article

Morgan Maly scored 21 points and No. 22 Creighton controlled to fourth quarter to pull out a 76-71 win over Marquette on Wednesday night, the Bluejays' seventh straight win.

Trailing by two entering the fourth quarter, the Bluejays opened with a 9-2 run, with five points from Emma Ronsiek, including a three-point play that made it 63-58 with 6:33 to go. Marquette made only 5 of 13 shots in the fourth quarter and that includes three straight makes in the final minute.

But Lauren Jensen made four free throws and Maley made 3 of 4 — the miss with 12 seconds to go ending a streak of 46 straight — to secure the win. The Bluejays finished 18 of 20 from the foul line, 13 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Jensen had 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Bluejays (17-3, 9-2 Big East Conference), who lost 76-70 at Marquette in December when the Golden Eagles were ranked No. 19. Molly Mogensen added 11 points for Creighton, which shot 49% despite a 4-of-13 finish to the game. The Bluejays had 12 turnovers, just one in the fourth quarter.

Lizza Karlen had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (16-5, 4-5) and Mackenzie Hare had 17. Marquette was 8 of 17 from 3-point range but attempted only eight free throws, making seven.

Jayme Horan's layup just before the buzzer gave Creighton a 17-16 lead after one quarter but Hare had the last five points of the second quarter to put Marquette on top 40-37 at the half. Jordan King's jumper in the last minute had the Golden Eagles on top 56-54 entering the fourth quarter.