Giannis celebrates NBA title, visits Chick-fil-A for nuggets

When you're the most valuable player of the NBA Finals, you might say you're going to Disneyworld next. But the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo kept it local on Wednesday, July 21.

A tweet by the Milwaukee Bucks shows #34 took a trip to his local Chick-fil-A restaurant and ordered 50 chicken nuggets – all while he was on Instagram Live. Giannis said he hadn't slept all night.

Giannis had the NBA Championship trophy with him in the car – and his Instagram Live showed fans outside of his vehicle were absolutely thrilled to see the Greek Freak in person.

During Giannis' visit to Chick-fil-A, he jokingly asked the workers there for free Chick-fil-A for life. A person who appeared to be a manager said they would do it if the Bucks won back-to-back championships.