Expand / Collapse search

Giannis celebrates NBA title, visits Chick-fil-A for nuggets

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - When you're the most valuable player of the NBA Finals, you might say you're going to Disneyworld next. But the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo kept it local on Wednesday, July 21.

A tweet by the Milwaukee Bucks shows #34 took a trip to his local Chick-fil-A restaurant and ordered 50 chicken nuggets – all while he was on Instagram Live. Giannis said he hadn't slept all night.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Giannis had the NBA Championship trophy with him in the car – and his Instagram Live showed fans outside of his vehicle were absolutely thrilled to see the Greek Freak in person. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

During Giannis' visit to Chick-fil-A, he jokingly asked the workers there for free Chick-fil-A for life. A person who appeared to be a manager said they would do it if the Bucks won back-to-back championships. 

Bucks championship means free food, drink for fans
slideshow

Bucks championship means free food, drink for fans

Businesses are celebrating the 2021 NBA Championship victory by the Milwaukee Bucks – with free food and drink!

Giannis’ biggest fans watch, celebrate NBA title a world away
slideshow

Giannis’ biggest fans watch, celebrate NBA title a world away

Millions around the world caught Game 6 of the NBA Finals and watched the Greek Freak lead the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, beating the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

Fans grab Bucks championship gear at Deer District Pro Shop

Moments after the Bucks won the NBA championship on their home court, fans were able to get their hands on championship gear at the Pro Shop in the Deer District.