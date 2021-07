article

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is available and will start Tuesday night's Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, the team tweeted less than an hour before tipoff.

The team had formally upgraded Antetokounmpo's status to "questionable" for the game earlier in the day.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android