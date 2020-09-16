Giannis Antetokounmpo unanimously named 2019-20 All-NBA 1st Team

article

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

This marks the second consecutive season that Antetokounmpo has made the All-NBA First Team and the fourth straight season he’s earned All-NBA honors.

In his seventh season, Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for MVP, averaged 29.5 points (5th in NBA) and 13.6 rebounds (2nd in NBA) per game, which were both career-high marks, in addition to dishing out 5.6 assists and shooting 55.3% from the field.

He was the only player in the league to rank inside the top-15 in both scoring and rebounding this season and was the only one to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Antetokounmpo joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn multiple First Team All-NBA selections.

In addition to earning First Team honors the past two seasons, Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA Second Team following the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. His four All-NBA selections are the third-most in franchise history trailing only Sidney Moncrief and Abdul-Jabbar who both earned All-NBA First or Second Team honors five times while with Bucks.

The All-NBA teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Antetokounmpo was a unanimous choice for the First Team. He is joined on the All-NBA First Team by Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).