Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes knee procedure: report

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee, according to a Wednesday report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to Charania's report, it jeopardizes the 7-foot forward's chances of participating for his home country, Greece, in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Thirty-two teams will compete in five host cities for the 2023 FIBA World Cup – Aug. 25 through Sept. 10. In 2019, Greece did not advance beyond the second round of the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a season in which he earned unanimous All-NBA First-Team honors and averaged a career-best 31.1 points per game. It was his fifth consecutive season earning first team All-NBA honors and his seventh straight season being named All-NBA.

A back issue sustained in the series limited Antetokounmpo as the Bucks lost in the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat.