Giannis Antetokounmpo out rest of Bucks' regular season

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the remaining three games of the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed Wednesday, April 10.

Antetokounmpo had an MRI on his left calf after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, April 9. Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court.

Bucks officials said Antetokounmpo had a left soleus strain. The soleus is a muscle in the calf.

The team said Antetokounmpo will receive daily treatment and evaluation.

His left Achilles tendon is fully intact, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported earlier that Antetokounmpo's return to the court would depend on how quickly his calf heals.

"Any time you see one of your teammates go down, it’s I think a real level of concern," Bucks guard Damian Lillard said. "We spend a lot of time around each other, more than we would our families. I think that was the No. 1 thing. And then for it to be your best player, the most important part of our team, at this point in the season, it was like an, ‘Oh, (damn)’ moment, especially because there was nobody else around."

Lillard noted that he was encouraged by seeing Antetokounmpo put weight on his leg after the injury.

Antetokounmpo had already missed three games since mid-March with tendinopathy in his left hamstring. He also missed a game on March 4 with left Achilles tendinitis.

The Bucks close out the home portion of the 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday night, April 10, vs. the Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.