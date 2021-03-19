Germantown hoops standout is state champ, 1K-point scorer

Kamorea "KK" Arnold has already hoisted a state championship trophy. Now, the Germantown sophomore basketball player is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Arnold comes from an athletic family; her sister played college basketball and her two older brothers played football.

In middle school, Arnold said her dad began talking about taking the sport more seriously. She started doing just that, and then college started getting involved.

"I have 30 college offers, but I am really not worried about that right now. Just worrying about outside of that -- being a leader and helping my teammates out," Arnold said.

Arnold's favorite memory is the Warhawks' state championship.

"Just as that buzzer went off, everybody rushing the court, just that feeling just feels really good. I have bragging rights at home now," said Arnold.

Arnold has scored 1,000 points on the court. Off the court, she likes to dance.