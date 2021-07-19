Expand / Collapse search

Free Packers pep rallies at away games this season

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Green Bay Packers helmet article

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Fans are invited to bring the spirit of the Packers to three away games this season with Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for New Orleans, San Francisco and Kansas City. 

The pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement for the next day’s matchup and each rally will include a program with special guests, fan prizing and various Packers alumni. 

  • In New Orleans, the festivities will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Krazy Korner located at 640 Bourbon St., New Orleans. 
  • The event in San Francisco will take place at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Patio, located at 412 Emerson St., Palo Alto, Calif. 
  • In Kansas City, the event will be held at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Chicken N Pickle, located at 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, Mo. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Additional information for each rally will be announced as the dates approach. 

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.

Tosa Greek Fest celebrates Giannis, Bucks' success
slideshow

Tosa Greek Fest celebrates Giannis, Bucks' success

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an idol for many in the Greek community, and that couldn't be more clear than it was during Tosa Greek Fest at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Milwaukee Admirals team up with police officers at Children's Wisconsin

This past Spring, police officers from Milwaukee and Wauwatosa got together with the Milwaukee Admirals to give back to some very special kids. Brian is with the President of the Admirals learning more about a program that brought swag bags to kids at Children’s Wisconsin.