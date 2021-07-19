Free Packers pep rallies at away games this season

article

Fans are invited to bring the spirit of the Packers to three away games this season with Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for New Orleans, San Francisco and Kansas City.

The pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement for the next day’s matchup and each rally will include a program with special guests, fan prizing and various Packers alumni.

In New Orleans, the festivities will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Krazy Korner located at 640 Bourbon St., New Orleans.

The event in San Francisco will take place at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Patio, located at 412 Emerson St., Palo Alto, Calif.

In Kansas City, the event will be held at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Chicken N Pickle, located at 1761 Burlington St., North Kansas City, Mo.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Additional information for each rally will be announced as the dates approach.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers Everywhere, through its website packerseverywhere.com, enables Packers fans to find official Packers establishments around the world where they can watch games with fellow fans.