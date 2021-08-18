FOX6 High School Blitz to feature fans using #FOX6FanFriday

article

The FOX6 High School Blitz kicks off on August 20 and we want to feature you on the air.

We always like to show the most excited fans during our highlights and while we can't be at every football game, that does not mean you cannot be a part of our show.

Here's what you can do:

Post a pic/video of you at the game

Use #FOX6FanFriday

Get your mug on the High School Blitz

We will pick a few of our favorites and show them on the High School Blitz during the 10pm newscast on FOX6.