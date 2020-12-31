Expand / Collapse search

FOX Sports' Johnston: Packers, Bears have grown since last meeting

Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

1-on-1 with FOX Sports’ Daryl Johnston

FOX6's Lily Zhao and FOX Sports' Daryl ''Moose'' Johnston broke down Sunday's Packers-Bears matchup at Soldier Field.

MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers are one win away from clinching the NFC's top playoff seed for the first time since 2011.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with FOX Sports Analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston -- who is on the call for Sunday's game against the Bears -- a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on FOX6.

Zhao: When you're looking at this Week 17 matchup, is it kind of fitting that it's coming down to the Packers and Bears with so much to play for on both sides?

Johnston: Yeah I love what the NFL did a couple of years ago when they really put an emphasis on the divisional schedules as the season came to an end. So I think it’s been great for the league and you get matchups like this."

Zhao: The Packers dominated the Bears in their first matchup of the season, so could there be a similar outcome this time around in Chicago?

Johnston: I see a different type of ballgame this time around. Right now the Bears are playing better football. They’ve kind of adjusted to Mitchell (Trubsiky) being back at quarterback, you know, kind of leaning on (running back) David Montgomery a little bit more. The Packers themselves have actually, you know, continued to grow as the season has gone on, so both of these teams are much better than they were the first time around.

Zhao: What could this game come down to Sunday afternoon?

Johnston: I’ve been actually very impressed with the Packers running game this season and what A.J. Dillon did last week in his first extended opportunity. But to me, you know, when you go against Green Bay, it’s going to come down to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. To me, that is the gamechanger right there. 

Hopefully that Rodgers-to-Adams connection can lift the Packers to that top seed. 

