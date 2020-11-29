Packers 27, Bears 10 as Green Bay looks to extend NFC North lead

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, Nov. 29 in the first of two regular-season matchups between the NFC North's top two teams. The Packers own a 7-3 record and have a two-game lead over the Bears.

The rivals meet again at Chicago on Jan. 3 to close the regular season. The Bears and Packers faced off for the first time in 1921, making this the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

Both teams are struggling a bit after fast starts. The Bears have lost four straight after winning five of their first six games. The Packers won their first four games but have gone 3-3 since.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky gets the start after Nick Foles injured his hip and glute in the Nov. 16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky had started the Bears' first three games this season before being benched in favor of Foles.

While Lambeau Field is still closed on gamedays to ticketed fans, a small group of Packers employees and their household family was allowed in the stadium bowl "to help evaluate COVID-19 protocols that have been implemented," the Packers announced.

In a news release, Packers officials said: "The team is hopeful that hosting ticketed fans will be possible in the coming weeks, so the small group invited to Sunday’s game will be part of the process of evaluating the enhanced protocols for fan attendance. The invited guests – approximately 500 – will model operations such as ingress and egress, concession stand and restroom usage, signage effectiveness and positioning, and distancing of seating pods throughout the stadium bowl."

The Packers were the first on the board with a touchdown pass from QB Aaron Rodgers to WR Davante Adams in Green Bay's opening drive -- his sixth game in a row with a TD.

Mason Crosby ended up missing the extra point, and Green Bay led Chicago 6-0 with just over 7 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bears cut the Packers' lead with a field goal, bringing the score to 6-3.

The Packers started the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Rodgers to TE Marcedes Lewis -- his third TD catch of the year. Crosby's successful extra point extended the Packers' lead to 13-3.

We saw a Lambeau Leap from WR Allen Lazard with under 5 minutes left in the first half after a touchdown pass from Rodgers. Crosby's extra point brought the score to 20-3.

Packers OL Preston Smith scored a touchdown after Bears' QB Mitch Trubisky lost hold of the ball -- extending the Packers' lead to 27-3.

The Bears scored a touchdown just before halftime, cutting the Packers' lead to 27-10.