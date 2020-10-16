FOX Analyst: More to Packers-Bucs than just the quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will be on the same field for just the third time in their careers as starting quarterbacks. The Packers take on the Buccaneers on America's Game of the Week -- a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Oct. 18 only on FOX6.

FOX6's Lily Zhao went one-on-one with FOX NFL Kickoff Analyst Dave Wannstedt to break it all down.

"It's our Game of the Week and rightfully so. I mean it’s not just two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in my opinion, it’s two teams that are in serious contention to possibly be the NFC representatives in the Super Bowl coming up," Wannstedt said.

The game is, expectedly, billed as Rodgers-Brady, even though they don't play against each other one-on-one. Still, the veteran quarterback matchup shows that some of the NFL's oldest passers continue to produce.

"Aaron is playing at an MVP level, let’s give him credit for that. Tom is going through a transition and he’s handled it extremely well," said Wannstedt. "Neither one of these quarterbacks have had their entire supporting cast with them. They’re both forced to make plays with players that aren't their frontline guys and they've both done a good job of that."

With all eyes on the quarterbacks -- who have split both games they've played in against one another -- perhaps the attention should be turned to their defenses.

"Both of these defenses are playing well. Green Bay is a Top 15 defense in the NFL…Tampa is actually a Top 10 defense in the NFL," Wannstedt said. "When you face really good quarterbacks like this, you've got to be real careful, you’re not going to trick Aaron Rodgers and you’re not going to trick Tom Brady, so you got to be very, very strategic in how you try to defend these guys."

