Football coach 'exposed players, coaches to COVID' in Washington Co.

A Washington County youth football coach exposed his players and fellow coaches to COVID-19 by attending practice and a scrimmage while symptomatic and positive, Washington County officials announced Monday, Sept. 28.

According to a news release, the coach was immediately relieved of his duties by the club, which has since correctly implemented the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“Responding to this pandemic is easy,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann in the release. "Stay home when sick, period. I have not found anyone who agrees with the coach’s decision to attend practice and a scrimmage while waiting for his test results. Individuals who blatantly ignore the Trump Administration and CDC guidelines play right into the hands of those who want to see our economy, schools and sports shut down. Every outbreak begins with a sick person not staying home. The vast majority of our citizens are doing this.”

The release said the gridiron club immediately assessed close contacts through video of the scrimmage, and "appropriately handled the situation."

“Washington County will not be issuing orders or heavy-handed government orders. We trust organizations, such as the gridiron club, to appropriately apply CDC guidelines for close contact,” said Schoemann in the release.

Officials with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department urged anyone who is symptomatic or waiting for test results to stay home until the results are received. If you test positive, keep your community safe by staying home. We all need to work together in order to slow the spread and keep our most vulnerable citizens safe.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this coach should be tested by calling their health care provider, visiting a regional community testing site, or calling the health department at 262-284-8170.