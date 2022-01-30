Fond du Lac Blades win bronze in Austria representing USA

The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating program returned to Milwaukee Sunday, Jan. 30 celebrating a special accomplishment.

The team won bronze in an international competition in Austria with teams from across Europe and the United States.

They represented Team USA along with two other teams.

The Blades were excited to bring home the bronze medal.

"I’m feeling really proud of our team," said one Blades member. "We really came together yesterday to perform our long program – the best we’ve done it all season. We improved our score by 11 points, which is a lot in the sport.

The program is regional, with kids from Green Bay to Racine.

They're planning on heading back to Colorado Springs to compete with other junior teams.