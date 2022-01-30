Expand / Collapse search

Fond du Lac Blades win bronze in Austria representing USA

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fond du Lac Blades win bronze in Austria representing USA

The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating program returned to Milwaukee Sunday, celebrating a special accomplishment.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Blades synchronized skating program returned to Milwaukee Sunday, Jan. 30 celebrating a special accomplishment.

The team won bronze in an international competition in Austria with teams from across Europe and the United States.

They represented Team USA along with two other teams.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Blades were excited to bring home the bronze medal. 

"I’m feeling really proud of our team," said one Blades member. "We really came together yesterday to perform our long program – the best we’ve done it all season. We improved our score by 11 points, which is a lot in the sport.

The program is regional, with kids from Green Bay to Racine.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They're planning on heading back to Colorado Springs to compete with other junior teams. 

Wauwatosa 'Mid-Winter Classic' pond hockey tournament

A Wauwatosa neighborhood is committed to having winter fun by forming and using ice hockey rinks at Center Street Park.

Marquette falls to No. 17 Providence
article

Marquette falls to No. 17 Providence

Marquette had won seven straight before falling to Providence 65-63 on Sunday.

Bucks routed by Nuggets 136-100
article

Bucks routed by Nuggets 136-100

Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night.