article

The Brief The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off will return to Fiserv Forum later this year. Wisconsin, Arizona State, UMass and Northern Michigan will compete. The Badgers men's hockey team has won three of five tournaments to date.



The Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off returns later this year, and when it does, the Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team will look to claim its fourth title in six tries.

Which teams are competing?

Local perspective:

Wisconsin, UMass, Arizona State and Northern Michigan will compete in the sixth installment of the annual college hockey tournament at Fiserv Forum.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

When is the tournament?

What's next:

Semifinal games will be played on Dec. 29. The championship and third-place games will be played on Dec. 30. Matchups and tickets will be announced at a later date.

Featured article

Who won the Holiday Face-Off?

The backstory:

Wisconsin won Holiday Face-Off titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024. The team also advanced to the title game in 2022 and 2025 but came up short; Western Michigan won last year's tournament, while Clarkson won it in 2022.

UMass will make its second appearance in the tournament after losing to eventual champion Clarkson in 2022. For Northern Michigan and Arizona State, this year marks their Holiday Face-Off debut.