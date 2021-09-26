Fans relish Team USA Ryder Cup win at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup win for Team USA meant a rowdy crowd at Whistling Straits Sunday, Sept. 26. A lot of happy USA fans prepared to head home after a proud weekend for the country and the state of Wisconsin.

As Team USA inched towards the critical 14.5 half points for a win, fans watched each putt closely.

"Unbelievable," said Suzanne Shaw. "I mean, the atmosphere, just can’t even describe it. It’s just awesome. Absolutely awesome."

When that moment finally came, they screamed loud enough for Europe to hear them.

"I mean, it was unreal," said Jared Samuels. "This whole section here was screaming and yelling and jumping up and down."

A marked a special moment for the entire country, and for Tim Lowe, seeing this in his backyard made him emotional.

"I don’t know. It just hits me in the heart, and I love it," said Lowe.

The win capped off a beautiful weekend in Wisconsin, one many will remember for years to come.

"I mean, come on? It’s unity, right? USA!" said Shaw.

Team USA now leads the overall Ryder Cup standings 27 to 14.