ESPN sources: Big Ten presidents 'ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season'

ESPN reported Sunday, Aug. 9, according to sources, Big Ten presidents "are ready to pull the plug on its fall sports season" after a meeting Saturday.

According to ESPN sources, the Big 10 presidents "wanted to gauge if commissioners and university presidents and chancellors from the other Power 5 conferences -- the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC -- will fall in line with them."

The commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday, ESPN reported, and the Big 10 presidents were set to meet again Sunday night.

ESPN reported, citing sources, that "a vast majority of Big 10 presidents" say they'd vote to postpone the season, hopefully to spring.

CLICK HERE for much more on this developing story at ESPN.com.

The Big Ten on Wednesday, Aug. 5 released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.

The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate non-conference games because of the coronavirus pandemic.