ESPN NFL reporter rips Jets' Aaron Rodgers: 'Narcissistic con artist'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers can rub some people the wrong way, but ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano unloaded on the four-time MVP, calling him a "narcissistic con artist" during a recent podcast.

Graziano appeared on ESPN Radio’s "Unsportsmanlike" podcast, where he teed off on Rodgers .

"I think Aaron’s sort of living down to his reputation in a lot of ways as an attention-hungry, self-absorbed individual," Graziano said.

"You hear a lot of things about how he’s been in the Jets’ building since he got there, and they’re positive. You know, con artists can be very convincing. I think if he’s got the Jets fooled about who he is, then that’s too bad, and eventually they’ll pay the price for it."

The Jets have been enamored with Rodgers since he was traded to them from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Despite playing just four snaps before rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills , Rodgers rehabbed and tried to help the Jets on the sideline during games all season.

The Jets voted him their most inspirational teammate this year.

That said, Rodgers has also made headlines for his comments on ESPN’s " The Pat McAfee Show " during his weekly appearances, whether it’s his take on COVID-19 or trading barbs with Jimmy Kimmel.

"He’s obviously a liar and a narcissistic con artist who is bad for everything he touches, and I think, ultimately, the Jets will pay the price," Graziano said.

Rodgers spoke about his opinions and how people perceive them earlier on McAfee's show this week.

"If you’re not someone whose opinion aligns with the mainstream narrative , this is what they’re going to do with you," he explained.

"It’s not me. I’m not a victim. I don’t give a s---. Say whatever the hell you want about me, that’s fine. Like, the people that know me and love me, you know what I’m all about. My teammates know what I’m all about."

The Jets intend to see Rodgers under center for them in 2024. He was close to being ready for game action at the end of this regular season, but the Jets kept him sidelined since they were not in playoff contention.

Rodgers has also said he doesn't want 2024 to be his final year with the Jets, who hope to break a 13-year playoff drought with a healthy Rodgers next season.