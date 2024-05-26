Dodgeland sophomore restoring tractors in grandpa's memory

He has always enjoyed tinkering with Legos and designing robotics. This week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot had his passion instilled by his grandfather and has him continuing a legacy of preservation.

"I knew I wanted to do robotics just because I've loved building things for a very long time," said Noah Roberts. "I mainly like building vehicles with Lego. I still enjoy doing all that mechanical stuff. I've just moved up a lot in size to tractors."

Roberts and the robotics team made it to state, but he has moved up in his builds.

Roberts' passion for tractors stems from the family farm.

"My grandpa lived on a farm, and he loves working on tractors," Roberts said. "He got me interested in restoring the tractors until he passed away in 2016. But then I continued his legacy and kept restoring tractors."

Roberts learned everything from his grandfather.

And to pay tribute, he wanted to restore his favorite tractor.

"The average person would walk in that barn where I got it and just say it was a piece of junk," said Roberts. "The tires were very dry rotted, and the front girl was beaten up a little bit and the hood was in not very good condition."

Roberts competed in the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition, and he became a finalist.

He was the youngest finalist they've ever had in that competition.

"At first, when I knew I wanted to restore a tractor, I thought I'd only restore one and then be done," Roberts said. "With how much I enjoyed it, I knew I wanted to keep on restoring tractors."