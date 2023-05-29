Divine Savior Holy Angels rugby player Yesenia Morales started with football

Hanging out at her brother's football practices while he played and her dad coached prepared Divine Savior Holy Angels' Yesenia Morales for rugby.

"Learning how to tackle pads, learning the physical aspect of it," said Morales. "In all the sports I played, I never had that physical side to it, but I had the aggressiveness. I was pushing people around. Obviously, it fit in really well with rugby. If you can hit somebody, sign me up."

Morales told FOX6 News faith plays a big role in her life.

"My mom grew up watching her Spanish novellas," said Morales. "Her favorite show involved just, a beautiful woman. Her name was Yesenia, and my mom, at a very young age, said, ‘This is what I am going to name my daughter.’ It means, 'Gift of God'. Faith has always been a big part of our family, so yes, having my name be the ‘Gift of God’ is very important to me."

High school girls' rugby does not get a lot of attention locally. The sport is not sanctioned by the WIAA, for one thing, but any discussion that does take place usually starts with the Dashers of Divine Savior Holy Angels, who won the national championship by beating a team from Colorado on a perfect afternoon outside Madison. Morales said coming in second at state the year before served as motivation.

"Our loss really impacted us and pushed us to win that national title," said Morales. "It is really important to keep that legacy alive."

Morales has big plans after high school; planning to attend West Point.

"For me, it was an immediate decision," said Morales. "I can go to school. I can get an education, but I can serve for my country. When I got accepted to West Point, the tears and, I mean, everything. I ran around the school. You can probably ask my entire team. I was running around showing everybody. I waited until my mom and I got home. Tears were streaming. It was just such an emotional moment for me."

Outside of rugby, Morales is involved in the Best Buddies program and Marin Scholars, helping people with disabilities. She said she's inspired by her aunt, who lives with Down syndrome.