Disney seeking actors to play 'Antetokounbros' in movie

article

The story of Milwaukee's Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey from a kid playing basketball in Greece to perennial NBA All-Star in the U.S. is noteworthy in and of itself.

But the story of the "Greek Freak" and his brothers, who also play ball, stretches far beyond the game. So far, in fact, that Disney is looking for young actors to take on the roles of young Antetokounmpos in a story based on their life.

The basketball superstar tweeted a call for young actors on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Antetokounmpo said actors to play both he and his older brother, Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, in the project titled "Greek Freak."

According to information on the casting call's website, no acting experience is required and the movie would tell the story of the brothers' journey to the NBA with the help of their family.

For more information about the casting call to play 15-year-old Giannis and 18-year-old Thanasis, CLICK HERE.