Delavan-Darien senior showing his talents on the mat and the farm

One Delavan-Darien wrestler is carrying on a legacy created by his father, but it is also his life aspiration that pins him as this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Chris Karbash started wrestling when he was about five or six years old.

"My dad and mother brought me up to this exact wrestling room and I became a natural," Karbash said.

Karbash's father and coach wrestled each other when they were in high school.

Now, the two sons wrestle side-by-side.

"We were teammates ever since we were young," said Karbash. "So it's like one giant family. Maybe in the future my kids might be up on the boards also with me and maybe my grandchildren will see my name up there which would be pretty cool."

The Comets senior hopes to continue wrestling in college, and he already has ideas for a career.

"I think I want to study animal science going to nutrition and genetics," he said. "I live out in the country, so driving into town every day, I'd always see the farms and fields and people out there working. I just got curious with it and soon enough I was working down the road at a neighbor's house for them and just fell in love with it."

On the farm, Karbash said he helps sort out the piglets.

Back on the mat, Karbash is heading back to state after claiming his first sectional championship.

He is looking to improve on his sixth place finish from last year.