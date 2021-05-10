Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers: ‘Let's just calm down’

article

We are entering a new week without any clarification regarding Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers. But there are interesting twists in this saga.

Davante Adams is Rodgers' favorite receiver on the field – and they are in lock stop off the field as well.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1 on Monday, May 10, Green Bay's Pro Bowl wideout acknowledged said he first heard of Rodgers' unhappiness being reported when he was out on a golf course.

"It wasn't the best news to receive when I was out there trying to have a good time. But, it scared me a little bit -- but it was a lot of things that go into it. So I was like, let's just calm down, let's see what's going on, we'll talk to him -- and ultimately, try to figure out what's going on with the team," Adams said.

Rodgers and Adam do not have to be there, but the Packers are holding their rookie mini-camp at the end of this week. The quarterback situation figures to be in the air no matter what happens in Titletown.