Carmen boxer learns from mistakes, takes aim at Olympics

Carmen junior Hector Frias is not intimidated by more experienced boxers. His confidence has grown from his limited participation to become one of the best in his sport and that's why the junior is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I chose this sport because it has taught me a lot of skills in life like dedication and patience" Frias said. "I have had a lot of ups and downs in my career so far. That has taught me to become a stronger person."

Frias took up boxing when he was 11 or 12 years old, but only started fighting in competitions two years ago. He caught up to his opponents pretty quickly.

"It really makes me proud because the kids I would be fighting are way advanced than me," said Frias. "They have five, six years experience since they were little kids. And for me to be at an advanced position and be competing nationally makes me feel really happy about myself. All the hard work has paid off."

Frias fights as an open boxer and he believes that allows him to take on all comers.

"I can fight anyone."

Frias at one point climbed up to number one in the 110 pound junior division, but he now sits in the second spot.

"My ultimate goal is to become pro, become successful in life," said Frias.

Frias' goal is to be on Team USA competing in the Olympics.

Beyond boxing, Frias also plans to go to medical school and become a surgeon.