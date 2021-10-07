Bucks announce giveaways, theme nights schedule for season

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks return to the court this month, and with that return comes a full slate of giveaways and theme night promotions planned for the 2021-22 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Giveaways will celebrate the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship all season long. Included in the scheduled giveaways are a commemorative banner, a commemorative championship court piece, a replica ring and a Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead.

Theme nights are also making their return to Fiserv Forum this season – including the Championship Banner unveiling and Ring Ceremony – tipping things off on Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additional theme night highlights include Military Appreciation, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Pride Night and Noche Latina.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets. For more information on the giveaways and theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.

Giveaways and theme nights

Giveaways

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Commemorative banner courtesy of Klement’s Sausage (10,000 fans)

Friday, Nov. 5: Camo beanie courtesy of We Energies (10,000 fans)

Saturday, Nov. 20: Commemorative championship court piece courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Fanny pack courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Scarf courtesy of West Bend Mutual (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 5: Hat 1 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 19: Poncho courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Hat 2 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Wednesday, March 2: Hat 3 of the BMO Bucks Cap Series (all fans)

Thursday, March 24: Replica championship ring courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)

Thursday, April 7: Giannis Antetokounmpo trophy bobblehead courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Theme nights

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Opening Night presented by Klement’s Sausage

Saturday, Oct. 30: Halloween Eve presented by Door Peninsula Winery

Friday, Nov. 5: Military Appreciation presented by We Energies

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Bucks 2021-22 City Edition uniform debut

Monday, Dec. 6: Greek Night

Saturday, Dec. 18: WWE Night

Saturday, Jan. 1: Bango’s Birthday

Saturday, Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies

Saturday, Jan. 22: Pride Night presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 15: MACC Fund Game presented by Nuna

Wednesday, March 2: Women’s History Month Celebration & Superhero Night

Wednesday, March 9: Noche Latina presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Tuesday, March 22: BucksFit presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

Thursday, April 7: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Recurring Theme Nights

Milwaukee Mondays presented by Klement’s Sausage

Each Milwaukee Monday game features a locally-designed Milwaukee Originals "Item of the Game" T-shirt sold exclusively at the Bucks Pro Shop. Fans are invited to join a pregame happy hour featuring select $2 products from Klement’s Sausage sold at Fiserv Forum until tipoff and other elements unique to Milwaukee throughout the night.

75th Anniversary Celebration Wednesdays

The team will debut its 2021-22 City Edition jersey on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Select Wednesday home games will also include in-game elements highlighting previous eras.

Fear the Deer Fridays

With the support of Milwaukee’s loud and proud fans, homecourt advantage is amplified on the team’s unique alternate court. The team channels the "Fear the Deer" mantra while wearing their dramatic black statement jerseys.

Kwik Trip Sundays

Every Sunday Bucks home game is presented by Kwik Trip and features season-long activation through the Kwik Rewards app as well as various game night promotions and giveaways.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app