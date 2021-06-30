Expand / Collapse search

Bucks Pro Shop: Temporary staff needed at Fiserv Forum

Bucks 2021 Eastern Conference Finals merchandise at the Bucks Pro Shop.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, June 30 they are seeking temporary staff for the Bucks Pro Shop in Fiserv Forum for the remainder of the Bucks playoffs. 

Those interested can contact Express Employment Professionals at 262-635-8580 and mention "the Bucks." 

Details:

  • $14.00/hour + $1.50 Playoff premium
  • Free parking
  • Opportunity to receive a commemorative playoff item for those working three or more shifts

