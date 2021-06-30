Bucks Pro Shop: Temporary staff needed at Fiserv Forum

article

The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Wednesday, June 30 they are seeking temporary staff for the Bucks Pro Shop in Fiserv Forum for the remainder of the Bucks playoffs.

Those interested can contact Express Employment Professionals at 262-635-8580 and mention "the Bucks."

Details:

$14.00/hour + $1.50 Playoff premium

Free parking

Opportunity to receive a commemorative playoff item for those working three or more shifts

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app