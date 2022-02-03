Expand / Collapse search

Bucks' Middleton makes All-Star Game for 3rd time

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

This marks the third career All-Star selection for Middleton, who will join teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

In his 10th NBA season, Middleton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. He’s shooting 44.1% from the field, 38.2% from three and 88.3% from the free-throw line while averaging a career-high 2.4 three-point makes per game. Middleton has scored 20+ points in 24 of his 41 games played this season, including two games with 30+ points, and logged three double-doubles.

This is the third time that both Middleton and Antetokounmpo have been selected to the All-Star Game in the same season, becoming the first Bucks duo to appear in three All-Star Games together.

Middleton and Antetokounmpo previously appeared in the 2019 and 2020 NBA All-Star Games, with this marking the 15th time in franchise history that Milwaukee has had multiple representatives in the All-Star Game.

The reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were selected by the NBA head coaches. The rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10.

