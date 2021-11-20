Bucks' Fiserv Forum court championship collectibles made

article

The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Nov. 19 launched an NBA Reclaimed Program that will transform the team’s 2021 NBA Championship Court from Fiserv Forum into collectibles for gifting, giveaways and retail purchase.

The program is a partnership with the NBALAB, the innovation hub of the NBA, and Artsman, a craftsmen company.

In coordination with Artsman, the Bucks have designed a catalog of items that includes iconic moments, limited edition prints, decorative pieces, commemorative items and more – all produced from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship Court.

As part of this collection, Bucks fans have the opportunity to select a piece of the court where key moments of the NBA Finals took place, including Giannis Antetokounmpo’s resounding blocked shot in Game 4, and Antetokounmpo’s free throw that gave him 50 points in Game 6.

The program officially launched for retail sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 and new pieces will be added throughout the course of the season.

"Our fans played such an important role for us in winning the NBA championship, so we are excited to offer them the opportunity to own a piece of history by transforming our 2021 NBA Championship court into cherished keepsakes," said Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks Ventures and Development.

In launching the NBA Reclaimed Program, the first 10,000 fans attending the Bucks vs. Magic game on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Fiserv Forum will receive a free 1.5" x 1.5" authentic wood block, presented by Fiserv, made from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship Court along with a Certificate of Authenticity for the piece.

Fans can visit shop.bucks.com to see the full NBA Reclaimed catalog of items for sale throughout the remainder of the year. The collectibles are also available for purchase in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.

