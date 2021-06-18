Bucks fans send off team to New York with lots of encouragement

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to Brooklyn for Game 7 against the Nets in the conference semi-finals.

Fans are sending off the team at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – as the players board their plane and head east.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

With the series tied 3-3, every bit of encouragement counts – and fans have been lined up along Signature Flight Support on Layton Avenue on Friday, June 18.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android