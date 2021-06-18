Expand / Collapse search

Bucks fans send off team to New York with lots of encouragement

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
Hundreds of fans sent the Milwaukee Bucks off with lots of encouragement on Friday -- as they team jetted off for New York and Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to Brooklyn for Game 7 against the Nets in the conference semi-finals.

Fans are sending off the team at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – as the players board their plane and head east.

With the series tied 3-3, every bit of encouragement counts – and fans have been lined up along Signature Flight Support on Layton Avenue on Friday, June 18. 

Win or lose, rain or shine, Bucks fans descended on the Deer District for Game 6 -- and got to watch the team stave off elimination and force a Game 7.