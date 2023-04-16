Bucks fans not fazed by Game 1 loss: ‘Learn from this, get back on it'

The stretch of temperatures in the 70s and 80s didn't stick around for the Eastern Conference playoff opener featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum, but even in the cold, Bucks fans filled the Deer District, and one loss didn't knock the confidence just yet.

The "Fear the Deer" faithful said there's no such thing as a fair-weather Bucks fan.

When you've waited all season for another chance at a title, a little rain and cold won't cool the excitement.

"Once you get in there, it's 75 and sunny, baby," said Madalynn Fuchs. "It's absolutely insane. I love it. That's why we're here!"

With umbrellas and jackets, Bucks fans bundled up and showed up for Game 1 at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks NBA playoffs Game 1, Round 1

"You're always nervous, man," said Orlando Lopez. "Any good team is always nervous. You take every game one at a time and every opponent one at a time. You've gotta look at it like, any given Sunday, anybody can win, so you gotta come in fired up and ready."

Beyond the full crowd inside, it was a little different outside. Still, fans like Freddie Blacks just wanted a taste of the playoffs.

"I'm a ride-or-die fan," said Banks. "This is my team. I come out to support them no matter what."

An injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Game 1 loss to the Heat may have tested the faith, but Bucks fans said they're not backing down just yet.

"I think they might've had too long of a break," said Demetrice Brown. "Hopefully, they've been working out, but hopefully, they learn from this one and get back on it."

"I'm not too worried about it," said Lacy Gordon. "You know, the coaching staff, they got a good coaching staff, you know, good medical team, so I mean, this was the best thing for Giannis to do. You got a nagging injury, you hurting, so just chill out, rest, come back ready for Game 2."