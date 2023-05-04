Milwaukee Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Mike Budenhozler, the team announced Thursday, May 4.

In five seasons with the Bucks, Budenholzer compiled a 391-271 record in the regular season (.693). He went 65-39 in the playoffs (.600). He led the team to the 2021 NBA Finals championship, the franchise's first in decades.

After finishing the regular season with the NBA's best record, the Bucks are one week removed from a first-round playoff elimination against the Miami Heat. It was one of few instances in NBA history of a no. 1 seed falling in the first round.

Statement from Bucks GM Jon Horst:

"The decision to make this change was very difficult.

"Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

"This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season."

