Bucks coach Doc Rivers named Hall of Fame finalist for Class of 2026
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026, while Bucks legend Marques Johnson is a Veterans Committee finalist.
What we know:
Announced on Wednesday, Feb. 11, Rivers is a first-time finalist in the coaching category. He is the winningest active NBA head coach, compiling a 1,183-846 record and moving into sixth place on the league’s all-time wins list when he passed George Karl on Dec. 29, 2025.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 1999-00 NBA Coach of the Year, Rivers was also voted in 2022 as one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history by a panel of current and former coaches working with the National Basketball Coaches Association.
Before arriving in Milwaukee during the 2023-24 season, Rivers served as head coach of the Orlando Magic, the Celtics, the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dig deeper:
Johnson was named a finalist for the Veterans Committee. A three-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Star, he played 11 NBA seasons, including seven with Milwaukee from 1977-84.
American basketball player Marques Johnson, of the Milwaukee Bucks, November 4th 1980. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Johnson later returned to the organization as a television analyst and became the ninth player in team history to have his jersey retired.
What's next:
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be unveiled April 4 at the NCAA Final Four.
The Source: The Milwaukee Bucks provided information in this report.