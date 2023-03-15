Bucks' Brook Lopez fined, Kings forward suspended after altercation

article

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been fined $25,000 for his role in an on-court altercation during Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

The NBA announced penalty Wednesday, March 15. Additionally, Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended one game without pay.

The incident began when Lyles fouled and then pushed Giannis Antetokounmpo in the back. The NBA said Lopez "escalated the situation by confronting Lyles," who then "further escalated the situation" by striking Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the neck area.

The incident, for which Lyles was assessed two technical fouls and ejected and for which Lopez was assessed one technical foul and ejected, occurred with 15.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Bucks’ 133-124 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday, March 15 when the Kings play the Chicago Bulls at United Center.