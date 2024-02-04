Brown Deer junior focuses on scoring record, clothing brand

This Brown Deer junior discovered her love for basketball through her dad, and he's the one who has inspired her with another passion project off the court.

That's what makes Ameerah Grant this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started when I was like 3 or 4 years old and just fell in love with the game," said Grant. "Just countless hours of work, putting in the work. Going to the gym in the morning at 5 a.m. working with my dad."

Grant spent her youth doing all things basketball with her dad.

From watching Derrick Rose, her father's favorite player, to practicing, the pair were focused on hoops.

Now at Brown Deer, she wants to accomplish more.

"I have bigger goals to go to state and things like that," Grant said. "I think because I have a higher standard, I want to go to the WNBA. So that's my goal, and it just pushes me to keep going to make it to the WNBA. That's my ultimate dream."

Besides winning titles and making it to the WNBA, Grant also wants to break Steve Novak's school scoring record.

"I just know he was a great basketball player, and I know he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette, so it'd be an incredible experience to beat his record," she said.

Basketball does not consume Grant's entire life.

She also runs a clothing brand, MGIMG, which stands for My Game is My Game.

She started it when she was 12 years old.

"The idea just popped up in my head because I play sports," said Grant. "And it's basically like be you in a sense and play your own game."