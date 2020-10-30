Brookfield East sophomore is a state champion swimmer

Brookfield East High School sophomore Lucy Thomas is already a state champion in the 100-meter breaststroke. Now, the swimmer is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Thomas used to live in San Diego. Her dad would take her to his morning swim practices. They moved to Wisconsin when she was around 5 years old.

In addition to the 100-meter breaststroke, Thomas swims the 200-meter individual medley, the 200-meter medley relay and the 200-meter free relay. She said her favorite event is the 100-meter breaststroke.

"It has a really deep place in my heart because that was my dad's favorite event and his best event," Thomas said. "It was also my aunt's favorite and best event. So I think it kind of runs in the family a little bit."

In addition to swimming, Thomas has an interest in music. She has been playing piano for about a year and used to play guitar.