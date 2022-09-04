Junior golfer trying to put Brookfield East on the map

She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed.

Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.

"Everyone in my family, all of my siblings have kind of grown up with a club in our hands," said Madison Haugen. "Just like going out with my parents on the little links course when I was, like, five. I think I started tournaments around age nine. My grandpa, my uncle, my grandma, everyone goes out and plays 18, and it is always super fun just to be with them. And they are all good too, so it's fun."

The family atmosphere continues with the Spartans as Madison plays with her sister.

"It's really fun having her at practice every day because it just gives me – obviously she is a really good player so – someone to compete with every day because we are both really competitive people," Haugen said. "We have always been, like, oh I beat you today. I get to pick lunch."

Haugen is hoping that the strides her and the Spartans have made in the past couple of years will really pay off for them this season.

"We have never really been on the map before," said Haugen. "Some of the records my coach had to really dig deep to even find some of them. It's so cool. It's awesome. I love it so much. To be a part of a program that has changed the course of Brookfield East girl's golf history. We're winning these tournaments for the first time in history of the school, and it's really cool to be a part of that."

Haugen says she wants to go into pre-med because she wants to be a doctor one day.