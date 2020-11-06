Brookfield Central 4-sport athlete eyes college gridiron

Brookfield Central High School's Cam Devine is a four-sport athlete who excels on the gridiron. Now, the senior is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Devine started playing in the third grade -- his first year of flag football. He started playing tackle the next year.

"It is kind of nice because these guys that I am playing with right now I grew up playing with them for all these years. I can't believe it is almost over," Devine said.

Devine's favorite football memory is a regular-season game against Brookfield East his sophomore year. Brookfield Central was in the state semi-final against Waunakee -- packed house, snowing, "something almost out of a move," he said.

The Lancers won the game and played for the state championship, something Devine said he'll never forget.

When football season ends, basketball season begins for Devine. He then runs track in the spring (he likes the long jump and runs the 100 meters) and started playing golf in the summer.

Devine is playing tight end at the collegiate level next year, with playing defense a possibility, too.