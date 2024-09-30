Brewers will face New York Mets in NL wild-card series

article

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series.

The Mets split the series with the Braves on Monday, Sept. 30, which means the Mets secured the No. 6 seed.

The first postseason game is set for 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

If necessary, Game 3 is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, with the time not yet set.

Game tickets

Tickets are now available for the postseason games.

The Brewers also released tickets previously held for use by MLB entities and visiting teams.

The available tickets are in multiple price categories and can be purchased online immediately at brewers.com/Tickets or by calling 414-902-4000. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase parking in advance. Day-of-game parking is available by parking and scanning the displayed lot QR code. Parking lots will open three hours before the first pitch and the ballpark gates will open two hours before the first pitch.

Additionally, National League Division Series home games are set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, with times to be determined.

How does baseball's wild-card round work?

The best-of-three wild-card format is in its third season. The format was changed in 2022 from the sudden death one-game format that was in place since 2012 with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Six teams each from the American League and National League qualify for the postseason, including the three division winners in each league. The three wild-card teams in each league are the teams with the best record that didn’t win their division.

The top two division winners with the best records in each league get a bye and don’t have to play in the wild-card round. Those four teams get a few days of rest. Those teams are the Yankees and Guardians in the American League and the Phillies and Dodgers in the National League.

The wild-card round will feature four series: The No. 6 seed will play at the No. 3 seed in both the AL and NL. The No. 5 seed will play at the No. 4 seed.

One big advantage for the higher seed in those wild-card series is they get to host all three games.

Rule changes

Many of baseball’s recent rule changes are still in effect during the postseason, including the pitch clock, a ban on extreme infield shifts and a limit to how many times a pitcher can disengage from the rubber. The pitch clock has been a huge change for the sport and widely celebrated, cutting game times by about a half-hour.

There is one rule that doesn't make the postseason cut: the so-called "ghost runner" in extra innings.

During the MLB regular season, if a game goes to extra innings, a runner is placed at second base to start the 10th inning when each team bats. That won’t happen in the postseason. Extra innings will be played just like the previous nine.

Betting favorites

The Dodgers are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +325, followed by the Yankees (+450) and Phillies (+450), according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

How to watch

The wild-card rounds will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The later rounds will be split between FS1, TruTV, TBS and Fox.

Postseason schedule

Wild-card series: Oct. 1-3

Division series: Oct. 5-12

League Championship series: Oct. 13-22

World Series: Oct. 25-Nov. 2