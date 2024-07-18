Brewers unveil 2025 regular-season schedule

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, July 18 the 2025 regular-season schedule, which begins Thursday, March 27, against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The home opener is slated for Monday, March 31 against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field.

Milwaukee will open on the road for a fourth consecutive year, continuing its longest stretch beginning the season away from home since a 10-year run from 1996-2005.

Starting in 2025, teams will play two, 3-game series against their rivals instead of two, 2-game series.

Milwaukee’s longest homestand of 2025 is 10 games.

The team’s longest road trip of the season will come April 21-May 1 with 10 games in 11 days against the San Francisco Giants (April 21-24), St. Louis Cardinals (April 25-27) and Chicago White Sox (April 29-May 1).

The 2025 regular-season schedule is attached here. Home and road game times will be announced at a later date. Game dates are subject to change.



