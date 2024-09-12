Brewers' unofficial mascot Hank 'The Ballpark Pup' passes away

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers announced Hank "the Ballpark Pup," the team’s unofficial mascot, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12. Hank became part of the family back in February 2014, when he wandered into the Brewers’ Spring Training camp in Phoenix. He was named after Hank Aaron.



Hank became part of the family back in February 2014, when he wandered into the Brewers’ Spring Training camp in Phoenix. He was a stray at the time.

Throughout that spring, Hank spent his days at the complex and his nights at Brewers homes. The team said every day, Hank participated in team activities.

At the conclusion of Spring Training that year, Hank was officially adopted by the family of Brewers Chief Operating Officer Marti Wronski. For the past 10 years, he lived a comfortable life at his forever home in Wisconsin.

Hank gets his home away from home at Miller Park Monday April 21st, 2014 at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The mobile dog house will change locations thru the season allowing fans to see Hank thruout the ballpark. Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewerss Expand

"Hank was truly loved by our family and we are so grateful for the ten years we had with him," Marti Wronski said. "Hank seemed to know that he was rescued by the entire Brewers family and he never met a fan - or really any human - he didn’t love. We are heartbroken to be without him but are grateful for the joy he brought to so many and the spotlight he helped shine on animal rescue."

The Brewers and Wronski family encourage donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) for those who wish to honor Hank.

