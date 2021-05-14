Brewers tickets: 100% capacity seats go on sale June 4

Milwaukee Brewers officials announced on Friday, May 14 that beginning on June 4, tickets for the remainder of the season – from June 25 on – will go on sale to fans. This information comes just a day after the team announced it would be opening American Family Field to 100% capacity starting June 25 – when the Colorado Rockies come to town.

Single-game tickets will be available in three phases:

For games scheduled Friday, May 14 through Thursday, May 27 – tickets are now on sale.

For games scheduled Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16 – tickets will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

For games scheduled Friday, June 25 through Sunday, Sept. 26 – tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

The team also announced starting on June 25, beer vendors will be allowed in the stands to serve fans. 50/50 raffle sellers will also be able to walk in the stands.

American Family Field

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Brewers have also released the full season promotional schedule that includes several notable celebrations. The ever-popular bobblehead games, available to the first 35,000 fans, will include the following: the iconic Hank Aaron (June 6), Christian Yelich (June 13 & Aug. 8), Paul Molitor (June 27), Robin Yount (July 11), Lorenzo Cain (July 25), Ben Sheets (Aug. 22), Ryan Braun (Sept. 5) and a special audible Bob Uecker bobblehead (Sept. 26), complete with some of his most-revered highlight calls.

Theme nights such as Peanuts, Top Gun, Hawaiian Shirt and Star Wars, and Community Nights including Pride Night, Cerveceros Night, and the popular Negro Leagues Tribute Game (the 25th year in a row honoring greats from the Negro Leagues) are scheduled throughout the summer. The Club will also honor and celebrate its 50+ years as a franchise in Milwaukee with designated "Decade Weekends" throughout the season. Visit brewers.com/promotions.



Fans can expect some of their favorite ongoing promotions including Miller High Life Mondays, 5-County Fridays – when residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties save 50 percent on tickets – and Kids & Seniors Discount Days – when kids 14 and under and seniors 60 years of age or older have access to half-price tickets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Single game tickets are available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office.



Season and Partial Season Packages (10-or-more games) are now available by calling 414-902-4487. In addition, Group Ticket packages for all games are now available by calling 414-902-GRPS (414-902-4777) or at Brewers.com/Groups.