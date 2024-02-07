Brewers sign RHP Jakob Junis; 1-year deal, last pitched for Giants

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7 that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews was designated for assignment.

A news release says Junis, 31, pitched primarily in relief last season for the first time in his Major League career and went 4-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 1 save in 40 games (4 starts) with the San Francisco Giants. He struck out 96 batters in 86.0 innings pitched while issuing just 21 walks. He posted a 2.29 ERA (35.1ip, 9er) and 0.99 WHIP over his last 16 games (4 starts) while holding opponents to a .224 batting average with 5 walks compared to 37 strikeouts.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Junis owns a career record of 38-45 with a 4.64 ERA and 1 save in 168 games (110 starts) over his seven-year Major League career with Kansas City (2017-21) and San Francisco (2022-23). He is 29-39 with a 4.68 ERA as a starter (592.2ip, 308er) and 9-6 with a 4.48 ERA as a reliever (120.2ip, 60er).

Junis was selected by the Royals in the 29th round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Rock Falls (IL) High School. He bypassed a scholarship to play at North Carolina State University prior to signing with Kansas City.