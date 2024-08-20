Brewers parking system; license plate recognition tech reinstated

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Aug. 20 that the team is reinstating its new parking system utilizing license plate recognition technology.

The new parking process will begin Tuesday, Aug. 27 as the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. Officials say the system is expected to provide fans seamless entry into American Family Field parking lots.

What you'll need to do

A news release says fans will see clear signage in all parking lots with direction to PARK > SCAN > REGISTER PLATES.

This direction is the same for pre-paid parking or for fans who choose to purchase parking onsite. Fans will park, scan a QR code that is available on signage throughout the lots, and then register their license plate. More information can be found at brewers.com/parking.

Officials say the ease of the parking system will eliminate the need to stop and pay a cashier, which they say alleviates the queues associated with traditional cashiering. Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist with traffic flow and help fans with the new process.

Fans will access American Family Field parking lots as usual. American Family Field parking lots open three hours before the first pitch (subject to change). For fans who do not have smartphone access, there will be four kiosks around the ballpark to manually purchase parking. Fans must purchase parking or activate a prepaid parking pass before entering the ballpark to avoid receiving a parking violation.

Parking tech fail on opening day

The license plate reader technology did not work as expected when the Brewers put it into play for opening day in April. Many fans had trouble activating their parking passes on the new park and scan system. The Brewers ended up telling fans no tickets or violations would be issued because of the issues.

The company that created the new system, Interstate Parking, said the hiccups are due to configuration issues and not related to the Brewers or the MLB Ballpark App.

NOTE: The current parking system with cashiers will remain in place for the Green Day concert at American Family Field on Saturday, Aug. 24.