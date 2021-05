article

The Brewers-Nationals game that was scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to inclement weather moving into the area.

The game will now be played on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. as a part of a split doubleheader.

This will be the first doubleheader for the Brewers this season. Doubleheader games have been shortened to seven innings.