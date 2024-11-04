Brewers’ Matt Arnold named MLB Executive of the Year

article

The Brief Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold has been named 2024 MLB Executive of the Year. The award, which was introduced in 2018, is voted on by executives from all 30 clubs prior to the start of the postseason. Arnold is the first Brewers executive to earn the honor.



Arnold, 45, constructed a roster that went 93-69 in 2024, finishing in first place in the National League Central division for the second consecutive season, 10.0 games ahead of the Cardinals and Cubs.

The Brewers tied the Padres for the fourth-best record in baseball, trailing only the Dodgers (98-64), Phillies (95-67) and Yankees (94-68), and qualified for the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, including division titles in 2018, 2021 and 2023-24.

Arnold completed his ninth season with the Brewers in 2024. He was named the 10th general manager in franchise history in November 2020 and was promoted to his current role in October 2022.

He originally joined the organization as vice president and assistant general manager on October 14, 2015.