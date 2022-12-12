Brewers, Leinenkugels team up; 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' gets a name

The Milwaukee Brewers and Leinenkugel’s announced plans on Monday, Dec. 12 for a new experience at American Family Field. The plans were revealed in the former "Restaurant To Be Named Later" – which now has a name! It's going to be the J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

The working brewery features specialty beer brewed onsite by the Master Brewers at Leinenkugel’s, as well as a full-service bar and restaurant experience, overlooking left field at American Family Field.

Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard

A new feature at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard includes a three-barrel brewing system upon entry. The brewing equipment is designed to craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field. Fans enter through newly constructed garage doors that provide a wider space to connect to the ballpark experience, and order from the new 27-foot bar. Joining the main bar overlooking the field, both bars collectively feature 48 brews on tap, in addition to domestic and imports available.

Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard

For private events, the fully renovated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Barrel Yard, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups up to 50 people to rent on game days and non-game days. For groups of 24 or more, please contact the Brewers Group Sales Office at 414-902-GRPS (4777). For less than 24, please contact the Brewers Ticket Office at 414-902-4000.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard is slated to open in March 2023, with a grand opening date, full menu offerings, and operating hours to be announced later this winter. For more information, visit BarrelYardMKE.com.