Brewers fans pack Dugout 54 to meet their favorite players

It's been a number of years since the fans and players of the Brewers have been able to interact in a pre-season event.

That was until Wednesday when the team hosted "Hot Stove and Cold Brews" at Dugout 54.

It used to be "Brewers on Deck", but in this case, it was exciting for both the fans and the players.

"For me, I enjoy this all the time," said Freddy Peralta. "I know that Willy does too so that's why we're here all together. We took the decision together when we were in the DR in the off season, like, let's do it. Let's go and talk to them and have fun."

Manager Craig Counsell, General Manager Matt Arnold, and players Peralta, Willy Adames, Aaron Ashby, Owen Miller, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell all mingled with fans.

"We haven't been able to do this in a long time, so it's a great opportunity to interact with our fans, see our players that we haven't seen in a long time, and everybody looks great," said Arnold. "Everybody's downstairs ready to go, so it's a lot of fun."

"The way that life in the world has worked, we haven't been able to do this and kind of connect with our fans and I think this year you'll see much more of that from us," said Counsell.

While they get a taste of baseball right now, the fans next chance to see the Brewers is in spring training in Phoenix in February.