Brewers host COVID vaccination clinics June 15, 16

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, June 8 the team will host two additional pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Helfaer Field on Tuesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 16 prior to games against the Cincinnati Reds as part of Major League Baseball’s "Vaccinate At The Plate" initiative.

Fans who receive vaccinations will receive two free tickets to that day’s game.

The clinics will run from 4:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 and from 9:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Interested fans must park their vehicles and proceed to the atrium of Helfaer Field.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department will be offering both the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines each day. If an individual chooses the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Fans must wait 15 minutes for observation following their vaccination before receiving their two free tickets.

