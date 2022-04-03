Brewers' Hiura ready to move on from challenging 2021 season

The 2021 season wasn’t necessarily one to forget. But it’s one to move on from for Keston Hiura.

"I think it’s kind of more so embracing the challenge," said Hiura. "Obviously, last year wasn’t the year I expected or wanted to have. But, I think you learn a lot from that, and you take all that and put it behind you and just kind of move forward."

The 2021 season started with Hiura having high expectations after breaking into the big leagues in 2019 and hitting over .300.

However, his numbers dipped in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then bottomed out in 2021.

"This offseason I spent a lot of time kind of thinking what I want to do and how I want to approach things and all that," Hiura said.

Playing in just 61 games for the Brewers last season, Hiura only hit .168 and ended up spending the majority of the year in Triple-A.

"I wanted to come in and make sure that I wasn’t behind or didn’t need to catch up or whatnot," said Hiura. "So, I got ahead of things, started a little earlier in the offseason to prepare myself for this upcoming season."

One of the reasons Hiura started his offseason workouts a bit earlier was due to elbow surgery soon after the 2021 campaign ended.

"From the moment that happened, staying prepared, getting my physical therapy in, get my treatment in, going through my throwing program, progressing through all that," Hiura said. "So, it’s been a busy offseason, I’ll say that."

Healthy and in shape, Hiura is hoping the addition of new hitting coaches Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson will help turn things around for him.

"Things have been great so far," said Hiura. "I think both of them have come in and kind of wanted to learn us a little more and understand what it takes for us to be successful. I think it’s both of a learning period for both of us right now, on all sides, from players to coaches in the aspect of understanding each other’s games and understanding each other’s philosophies and then go from there."

While the challenge may seem great, the approach by Hiura is a positive one as he looks to learn from his past, but not let it define him either.

"I think kind of simplify things," Hiura said. "Simplify the swing, the set-up and all that. Simplify the mindset. Make sure I’m prepared from all aspects or anything that comes my way. Sticking to my routine. Being able to be confident in that routine from start to finish, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed, just being consistent with it. I think once I’m able to do that, everything will play out."